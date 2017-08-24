Former UA swimmer suing the university - Tucson News Now

Former UA swimmer suing the university

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Nichols Hogsed (Source: University of Arizona) Nichols Hogsed (Source: University of Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Documents obtained from Pima County Superior Court show what led a former University of Arizona swimmer to file a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.
 
Swimmer Nichols Hogsed filed the lawsuit last week on Friday, Aug. 18. He claims, that on August 21, 2016, he was violently attacked by one of his swim teammates. Report says, the teammate was heavily intoxicated, either from alcohol, drugs or both. The attack was so bad, that Hogsed had to be taken to the hospital and treated for multiple injuries.
 
Hogsed details that he reported the attack to the U of A Dean of students and coach at the time, Richard DeMont.

The suit says, instead of taking action to address the attack. DeMont, retaliated against the swimmer, blaming him for the attack and belittling him for report the incident. At one point, DeMont blamed the swimmer for getting beat up and told him “he needed to be a man.”

The claim also states that the coach encouraged him to quit the team. The coach told the other swimmers not to talk to Hogsed and during practice not swim in lanes next to him.
 
Hogsed, a sophomore at the time of the incident, asked to transfer to another school. DeMont told him, the only way he would grant that is if the swimmer dropped the complaint with the U of A Dean of Students.
 
For months after the attack, the swimmer suffered weight loss, anxiety, flashbacks in dreams and sickness.
 
On December 15, 2016, Hogsed left the U of A for good. Sighting, a hostile environment and severe mental anguish.

