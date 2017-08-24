THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Answers needed from Ally Miller

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Many of you have seen Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller's controversial comments, where she refused to apologize for being white in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

We here at KOLD News 13 have been attempting to ask her questions about these comments. So have several other media outlets. But she has been ducking us all in favor of a conservative radio talk show host who's not a reporter and doesn't have to ask her tough questions.

What's more, she ducked out on the last Pima County Supervisors meeting -- presumably because she knew members of the public would have questions for her.

Pima County deserves answers. And it deserves better. It's time for Ally Miller to stop ducking tough questions about her comments. If she won't face the press, she should at least face the public she’s supposed to be serving.

