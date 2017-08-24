Simonton Elementary promotes health and wellness

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal

Mr. Daniel Velazquez, PE teacher at Simonton, has been awarded a $4,000 grant from Fuel Up to Play and the Dairy Council of Arizona to support new student programs.

This year, Velazquez is sponsoring an after school club for students in all grades as well as Zumba/Smoothie family events to promote health and wellness in the community.

