2 newest members of B Troop in Ft. Huachuca to graduate, receive spurs

The public is invited to a unique event the Cavalry Riding School Graduation Ceremony on Ft. Huachuca.

The two newest members of B Troop, 4th U.S. Calvary Memorial Regiment will graduate and receive their spurs, on Friday, Aug 25, beginning at 9 a.m. on historic Brown Parade Field.

This unique, colorful ceremony highlights Fort Huachuca's Old West cavalry heritage and features the new troopers' first official pistol charge.

As one of the most famous and decorated units in the U.S. Army, the 4th Cavalry Regiment has been in service since 1855, through both peace and war.

The 4th Cavalry has fought in campaigns in the Indian Wars, the Civil War, the Philippine Insurrection, World War II, Vietnam and the Gulf War, and has been awarded 58 campaign streamers, three Presidential Unit Citations, three Valorous Unit Awards and the French Croix de Guerre with Silver Star for its wartime service.

B Troop is officially established by regulation and funded by the Army. The unit has a zero-manpower authorization and relies solely on volunteers to fill its ranks. Members are drawn from active duty, Reserve, and retired military personnel, Department of Defense civilians employed at Fort Huachuca, and military Family Members 18 years of age and older. Members of the unit are uniformed, equipped, and armed in accordance with U.S. Cavalry standards of the 1880s.

A Ladies Auxiliary supports B Troop, primarily by participating in parades riding sidesaddle and wearing period authentic clothing, and often assists with horse care and training. An artillery section known as K Battery also supports B Troop. These members do not ride, but operate the Troop's 1840 mountain howitzer at ceremonies and public events.

