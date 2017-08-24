Free concert series at Steam Pump Ranch kicks off

The Town of Oro Valley will be kicking off its free Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

The monthly concert series is held in conjunction with the Town’s family-friendly, Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch events, featuring the Heirloom Farmers Market, ranch tours and special activities for children. Steam Pump Ranch is located at 10901 N. Oracle Road.

Folk rock musician Amber Norgaard will kick things off on September 9, from 9:30-11 a.m. As part of the Second Saturday event, there will be several activities taking place throughout the morning, beginning at 8 a.m., including tours of the Pusch House by the Oro Valley Historical Society, a sketchbook artistry exhibit and the youth summer art show. Children will enjoy a craft, “Rock Art Garden Sitters,” at the Ranch gardens, in partnership with our friends at Hands on Archaeology.

The rest of the Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series, presented by Pima Federal Credit Union and the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon on the following dates. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Oct. 14: Blue Prairie Dogs

Nov. 11: Bill Ganz

Dec. 9: Ocotillo Rain & Thunder

Jan. 13, 2018: Linda Lou and the Desert Drifters

Feb. 10, 2018: High Desert

March 10, 2018: Greg Morton Band

Learn more about Oro Valley’s other free concerts and special events at www.orovalleyaz.gov.

