APP EXTRA: Tucson woman opens up about losing niece to domestic violence

Rachel Tineo lost her niece to a domestic violence incident four years ago.

Tina Soto was fatally shot in July 2013.

Stephen Jay Malone, Soto's ex-boyfriend, was eventually found guilty of murder.

Tineo said the Pima County Victim Services Division helped their family through the tragedy.

