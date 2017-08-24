Man hiding in brush breaks leg after being dragged by Cochise Co. tractor

The Bisbee Police Department is investigating an incident that happened around noon on Thursday, Aug. 24, involving a man that had been hiding in the brush and a county tractor.

According to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about an accident at the intersection of Wilson Road and Willow Way, southwest of Bisbee. Bisbee PD and Fire also responded.

Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush. He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped.

Paramedics treated the man, who appeared to have a broken leg due to the accident. He has been transported to a Tucson hospital for treatment.

The man appears to be an illegal immigrant, according to the CCSO news release. No additional information about the man is known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is available.

