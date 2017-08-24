Man hiding in brush breaks leg after being dragged by Cochise Co. tractor

Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush. He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped.
Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush. He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped.
Rachel Tineo lost her niece to a domestic violence incident four years ago. She talked with KOLD News 13 about how the Pima County Victim Services Division helped their family through the tragedy.
Rachel Tineo lost her niece to a domestic violence incident four years ago. She talked with KOLD News 13 about how the Pima County Victim Services Division helped their family through the tragedy.
The Victim Services Division volunteer advocates often are at heinous crime scenes, going unnoticed among the officers and detectives.
The Victim Services Division volunteer advocates often are at heinous crime scenes, going unnoticed among the officers and detectives.
The bus driver involved in the incident has been "assigned to home" - placed on paid administrative leave. according to a Marana Unified School District spokeswoman. The driver has been with the district since March 2015, and has no prior incidents.
The bus driver involved in the incident has been "assigned to home" - placed on paid administrative leave. according to a Marana Unified School District spokeswoman. The driver has been with the district since March 2015, and has no prior incidents.
This unique, colorful ceremony highlights Fort Huachuca's Old West cavalry heritage and features the new troopers' first official pistol charge.
This unique, colorful ceremony highlights Fort Huachuca's Old West cavalry heritage and features the new troopers' first official pistol charge.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.