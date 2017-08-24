No phone service for residents in Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ran - Tucson News Now

No phone service for residents in Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ranch communities

By Tucson News Now Staff
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Residents in Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ranch communities and as far north as San Manuel are without phone service on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to Golder Ranch Fire District administration. 

This includes both cell and land lines.  Many residents are also reporting there is no internet service as well.  

GRFD is advising residents without phone service to go to a fire station if they have an emergency, personnel will be at each station to assist.  

Firefighters will be driving around the neighborhoods without phone service, to see if anyone needs assistance. They will be doing so until service is reinstated, according to GRFD officials. 

No details on what has caused the outage. 

