Nogales CBP officers arrest 4, seize $600k in drugs

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales arrested four people and seized approximately $658,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two people were arrested, a Casa Grande woman, and a man from Mexico were arrested for attempting to smuggle nearly 40 pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 18. According to the CBP release the couple were stopped at the Dennis DeConcini crossing for a secondary inspection. Officers discovered the drug bundles inside the quarter panels and firewall of a 2003 Ford SUV.  

The drugs were worth an estimated $122,000.  

Later that same day, CBP officers at the Mariposa crossing pulled a Tucson teen for a secondary search of their 2009 Volkswagen SUV, after a K9 alerted to the car.  Officers searched the vehicle and found 42 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $126,000, in hidden in the quarter panels. 

On Monday, Aug. 21, CBP officers pulled a 63-year-old woman from Mexico, after a K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the 2012 Nissan sedan.  According to the CBP news release officers found more than 36 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $410,000.  

All four are now facing drug smuggling charges, the vehicles and drugs were seized by CBP officers. 

