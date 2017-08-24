Enjoy Labor Day Weekend at an Arizona State Park

No plans yet for Labor Day weekend, there's still time to plan an adventure at one of Arizona's State Parks. Cabins and campsites are still available!

These parks have a wide-range of activities with something for everyone to enjoy and campgrounds still available for reservation:

State parks close by:

Catalina State Park - If exploring nature is your scene, then this park should be your weekend destination. Hiking, horseback riding and bicycling on the trails are popular activities, with eight trails varying in length and difficulty. Monsoon storms have also brought blooming wildflowers.

Kartchner Caverns State Park - There's still time to reserve a cave tour at the park voted "Best Cave in the USA." There are also countless ways to enjoy the park on trails, the campground, or even in the Bat Cave Cafe.

These are just a little further away:

River Island State Park - Relax on the beach at this west coast park. Spanning the Colorado Riverfront and tucked away in a cove, it's the perfect spot to cool off in the summer sun.

Roper Lake State Park - Take a dip in the hot springs to unwind, or recharge your batteries with great fishing, bird watching and canoeing at the base of Mount Graham.

Homolovi State Park - Located right off Interstate 40, this park lets you experience the culture of the Hopi Tribe and the area attractions from Winslow to the Navajo Nation. Breathtaking views and nighttime stars make camping here a beautiful experience.

Alamo Lake State Park - Fishing, swimming and boating are just a few of the activities you can do here. Located away from the hustle and bustle,the park's distance from major population centers gives it a remote feeling of solitude.

Reserve a camping spot at www.AZStateParks.com, by calling 877-MY-PARKS, or just heading out to one of the parks for the day (cave tour reservations are highly recommended). For more information on each park, visit www.AZStateParks.com.

