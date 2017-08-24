California man attempts to smuggle drugs into U.S. at AZ port

More than 42 pounds of cocaine were found in the vehicle of a man from Los Angeles, CA by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.
Documents obtained from Pima County Superior Court show what led a former University of Arizona swimmer to file a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.
Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales arrested four people and seized approximately $658,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.
The Victim Services Division volunteer advocates often are at heinous crime scenes, going unnoticed among the officers and detectives.
The University of Arizona is looking to step up security around campus in an effort to keep cars from driving on sidewalks.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.
