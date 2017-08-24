California man attempts to smuggle drugs into U.S. at AZ port - Tucson News Now

California man attempts to smuggle drugs into U.S. at AZ port

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Drug bundles found in CA man's truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drug bundles found in CA man's truck. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
San Luis, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than 42 pounds of cocaine were found in the vehicle of a man from Los Angeles, CA by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis. 

According to a CBP news release, the man was stopped on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22 for a secondary search after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs in the 2014 Ford truck. 

Officers found the bundles of cocaine in the truck's cab, they were worth an estimated $476,000.  

The man is now facing narcotics smuggling charges and has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.  Both the drugs and the truck were seized by CBP officers. 

