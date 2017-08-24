Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes

A local couple is sorting through the wreckage as their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush. He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped.
Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the Apple Harvest Celebration.
Residents in Saddlebrooke, Saddlebrooke Ranch communities and as far north as San Manuel are without phone service on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to Golder Ranch Fire District administration. This includes both cell and land lines.
We here at KOLD News 13 have been attempting to ask her questions about these comments. So have several other media outlets. But she has been ducking us all in favor of a conservative radio talk show host who's not a reporter and doesn't have to ask her tough questions.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.
