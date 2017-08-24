Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes - Tucson News Now

Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Connect
Charred ceiling in home. (Source: Tucson News Now) Charred ceiling in home. (Source: Tucson News Now)
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A local couple is sorting through the wreckage after their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.

One of the homeowners, Carrie Miller, narrowly escaped as the back of the house burst into flames.

"That small innocent hole is where lightning came through the house,” Carrie Miller said.

Gaping holes in the ceiling, charred insulation and a floor coated in debris. That is what's left of Carrie Miller and Neal Zalagens' brand-new home. They just moved from Texas two weeks ago.

Miller was at home on Wednesday working in her office around 3 p.m. when she heard a loud boom.

“I felt it in my chest. It was so powerfully strong. My desk is actually right here and it hit right here. So it was just a few feet away,” Miller said.

At first she thought lightning hit in the backyard but then she started to smell electrical wires burning, so she grabbed the dog and ran outside as back of the house exploded in flames.

"This gigantic ball of fire and black smoke just boomed and boomed right off the patio,” Miller said.

She frantically called 911, realizing her cat, Binx, was still trapped inside. Luckily fire crews were able to get her out. The lightning strike was so powerful it went clear to the front of the house. There are black marks around the vents and electrical outlets.

"It looks like it came through every orifice in the house,” Carrie’s boyfriend, Neal said.

While the clean-up and rebuilding process will take months, the couple are grateful to have survived and that the family pets made it out safely too.

"If I had been, If I had stayed here with him a little longer or if I hadn't have gone outside – it would have just…him and I would have burned alive,” Miller said.

“It’s depressing, but I have her, I have my dog and the cat,” Zalagens said. “We are thankful to the Green Valley fire department.”

Inspectors with the Town of Sahuarita condemned the home. Miller and Zalagens now have to stay in a hotel. They do have insurance but estimate the damage to be well over $100,000.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes

    Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:57:19 GMT
    Charred ceiling in home. (Source: Tucson News Now)Charred ceiling in home. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A local couple is sorting through the wreckage as their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.

    A local couple is sorting through the wreckage as their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.

  • Man hiding in brush breaks leg after being dragged by Cochise Co. tractor

    Man hiding in brush breaks leg after being dragged by Cochise Co. tractor

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:59:06 GMT

    Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush.  He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped. 

    Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush.  He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped. 

  • Apple Annie's Orchard: Apple & Chili Event

    Apple Annie's Orchard: Apple & Chili Event

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:08:06 GMT

    Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the Apple Harvest Celebration.

    Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the Apple Harvest Celebration.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

  • Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'

    Woman charged in brazen booze theft: 'I hustle that's what I do'

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-24 20:52:49 GMT

    One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.

    One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.

  • Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-08-24 12:06:35 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-25 04:49:33 GMT

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...

    Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.

    •   
Powered by Frankly