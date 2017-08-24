Arizona Bowl ramps up for 3rd season

The third NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl game is set to kickoff at 3:30pm, December 29th at Arizona Stadium.

Prior to the game, 11:00am to 2:45pm, fans are invited to the Desert Diamond Casino Tailgate Festival, Neon Trees will perform from 1:30pm – 2:45pm.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as "a New Wave pop powerhouse," Neon Trees first united in 2006 and instantly attracted acclaim and attention for their kaleidoscopic sound and affirmative vision, showcased on 2010's extraordinary debut album, HABITS.

The NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl was sanctioned in March 2015 as the 41st NCAA college football game and the third bowl game staged in Arizona.

The event is dedicated to promoting community engagement and support in the Tucson area and will include teams from the Mountain West Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

The Sun Belt Conference’s membership consists of 11 football members: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Idaho, UL Lafayette, UL Monroe, New Mexico State, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

The Mountain West membership is comprised of 12 football members: The United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, Fresno State, University of Hawai’i, University of Nevada, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, UNLV, Utah State University, and University of Wyoming.

Air Force beat South Alabama 45-21 in 2016.

