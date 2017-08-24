Arizona Bowl ramps up for 3rd season

The third NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl game is set to kickoff at 3:30pm, December 29th at Arizona Stadium.
The third NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl game is set to kickoff at 3:30pm, December 29th at Arizona Stadium.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Sen. John McCain dropped by for the final workout of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday.
Sen. John McCain dropped by for the final workout of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday.
The high school football season in kicks into high gear this week with 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The high school football season in kicks into high gear this week with 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona.