Arizona Volleyball opens season at LUV Invitational

Twenty-fourth-ranked Arizona volleyball is set to begin its 2017 campaign this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee for the LUV Invitational, hosted by Lipscomb.

The Wildcats open the season against the East Tennessee State Bucs on Saturday at 8 a.m. before taking on the host Bisons at 5:30 p.m. MST.

UA wraps up its opening weekend on Sunday against Middle Tennessee. The Cats and Blue Raiders will face off at 10 a.m. MST.

