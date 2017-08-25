Desert tortoises up for adoption

If you've ever wanted to have your very own desert tortoise, now is your chance. Arizona Game and Fish is looking for homes for 75 desert tortoises, some of them are adorable new hatchlings.
Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means Nightfall at Old Tucson. Old Tucson is holding a hiring fair on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office stated earlier that CentryLink lines were down in the Copper Corridor, and that is why there was no phone service to those communities.
A local couple is sorting through the wreckage as their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.
Crews arrived on scene and learned that a Cochise County Road Department tractor had been mowing the grass along the side of the road, when the safety equipment (a chain) snagged onto the leg of a man hiding in the brush. He had been dragged nearly 15 feet before the tractor operator saw him and stopped.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
When Jennifer Lopez was a single mom living in Missouri, selling homemade cakes was her income. Now she's in Kentucky, and laws are different.
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.
