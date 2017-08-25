Desert tortoises up for adoption - Tucson News Now

Desert tortoises up for adoption

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
If you've ever wanted to have your very own desert tortoise, now is your chance.

Arizona Game and Fish is looking for homes for 75 desert tortoises, some of them are adorable new hatchlings.

 Desert tortoises are only available to permanent residents of Arizona. Read this checklist, and then fill out the application below.

