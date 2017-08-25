Desert tortoises up for adoption

If you've ever wanted to have your very own desert tortoise, now is your chance.

Arizona Game and Fish is looking for homes for 75 desert tortoises, some of them are adorable new hatchlings.

A post shared by AZ Game and Fish Department (@azgfd) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Desert tortoises are only available to permanent residents of Arizona. Read this checklist, and then fill out the application below.

