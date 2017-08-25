Community to dedicate a bench for Baby Wyllow - Tucson News Now

Community to dedicate a bench for Baby Wyllow

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The community will come together to remember a baby girl who died from abuse.

Baby Wyllow will have a bench dedicated in her name.

The bench is already in place at the Children's Memorial Park near Oracle, but the official reveal happens on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

Organizers said it took a few months for this bench to become a reality.

They added everyone will now have a safe and loving place for people to stop by and remember the baby girl.

This bench comes just about a week after baby Wyllow would have turned one.

Wyllow’s mother along with three others have been charged with her death.

[READ MORE: Death of Baby Wyllow ruled a homicide]

