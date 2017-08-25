Community to dedicate a bench for Baby Wyllow

The community will come together to remember a baby girl who died from abuse.

Baby Wyllow will have a bench dedicated in her name.

The bench is already in place at the Children's Memorial Park near Oracle, but the official reveal happens on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A dedication for Baby Wyllow happening at Children's Memorial Park tomorrow at 10am. She would have turned 1 last week #Tucson pic.twitter.com/7xaZe8AYQr — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) August 25, 2017

The public is welcome to attend.

Organizers said it took a few months for this bench to become a reality.

They added everyone will now have a safe and loving place for people to stop by and remember the baby girl.

This bench comes just about a week after baby Wyllow would have turned one.

Wyllow’s mother along with three others have been charged with her death.

