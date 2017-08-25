TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Sentencing for man convicted of hitting, killing cyclists

Brian Lynch is charged in connection to the death of two cyclists. He took a plea on Thursday, July 27, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for the next week.

Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of endangerment.

Sentencing for Lynch is scheduled for August 25. Members of the Cactus Cycling club said they plan to be in the courtroom as well when the sentence is handed down.

2. Lightning strikes home, woman narrowly escapes

A local couple is sorting through the wreckage after their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.

Gaping holes in the ceiling, charred insulation and a floor coated in debris. That is what's left of Carrie Miller and Neal Zalagens' brand-new home. They just moved from Texas two weeks ago.

Inspectors with the Town of Sahuarita condemned the home. Miller and Zalagens now have to stay in a hotel. They do have insurance but estimate the damage to be well over $100,000.

3. Marana bus driver on leave after student swept away in wash

Marana Unified School District officials said their bus driver did not fully follow proper policies and procedures prior to an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in which a girl was swept away in a wash, according to the initial investigation.

Fellow Marana High School students on the bus told Tucson News Now that two classmates, a senior boy and a freshman girl, decided to get off a stop early on the bus route and walk home.

The bus driver involved in the incident has been "assigned to home" - placed on paid administrative leave. Crawley said. The driver has been with the district since March 2015, and has no prior incidents.

HAPPENING TODAY

Today marks one month since monsoon flooding caused a sewage line to break in the Nogales Wash.

Repair work continues to fix the breach in the line allowed raw sewage to spill into the wash downstream from the Santa Cruz River.

A state of emergency was declared, and crews diverted the sewage.

There is still no timetable for finishing repairs.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says a few mountain storms are possible.

Highs will be near 100 degrees.

