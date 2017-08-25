TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
TOP STORIES
Brian Lynch is charged in connection to the death of two cyclists. He took a plea on Thursday, July 27, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for the next week.
Lynch pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of endangerment.
Sentencing for Lynch is scheduled for August 25. Members of the Cactus Cycling club said they plan to be in the courtroom as well when the sentence is handed down.
A local couple is sorting through the wreckage after their home was struck by lightning. It happened in Sahuarita on Wednesday afternoon near Stronghold Canyon Lane and Campbell Avenue.
Gaping holes in the ceiling, charred insulation and a floor coated in debris. That is what's left of Carrie Miller and Neal Zalagens' brand-new home. They just moved from Texas two weeks ago.
Inspectors with the Town of Sahuarita condemned the home. Miller and Zalagens now have to stay in a hotel. They do have insurance but estimate the damage to be well over $100,000.
Marana Unified School District officials said their bus driver did not fully follow proper policies and procedures prior to an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in which a girl was swept away in a wash, according to the initial investigation.
Fellow Marana High School students on the bus told Tucson News Now that two classmates, a senior boy and a freshman girl, decided to get off a stop early on the bus route and walk home.
The bus driver involved in the incident has been "assigned to home" - placed on paid administrative leave. Crawley said. The driver has been with the district since March 2015, and has no prior incidents.
HAPPENING TODAY
Today marks one month since monsoon flooding caused a sewage line to break in the Nogales Wash.
Repair work continues to fix the breach in the line allowed raw sewage to spill into the wash downstream from the Santa Cruz River.
A state of emergency was declared, and crews diverted the sewage.
There is still no timetable for finishing repairs.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Kira Miner says a few mountain storms are possible.
Highs will be near 100 degrees.
Brian Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after a crash that killed bicyclists Clare Rhoades and Kenneth Vieira.
If you've ever wanted to have your very own desert tortoise, now is your chance. Arizona Game and Fish is looking for homes for 75 desert tortoises, some of them are adorable new hatchlings.
Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means Nightfall at Old Tucson. Old Tucson is holding a hiring fair on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office stated earlier that CentryLink lines were down in the Copper Corridor, and that is why there was no phone service to those communities.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
A Hamilton mother is upset because she said school staff members unfairly deemed her daughter's shirt inappropriate.
