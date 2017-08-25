96-pound marijuana bundle launched over Arizona border

Federal officials said a 96-pound marijuana bundle was launched over the Arizona-Mexico border Wednesday night.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it happened near Douglas.

"Agents operating remote video surveillance technology saw an object launched over the border near H Avenue and 1st Street in Douglas," CBP said in a news release.

The marijuana, worth $48,000, was recovered but no arrests have been made.

Due to the shape of the bundle, it is likely an air cannon was used to shot it over the border.

Drug smugglers are known for their creativity.

There have been reports of smugglers using ultra-light aircraft, drones and even catapults to get their product into the U.S.

In 2017, a catapult was found attached to the border wall in Douglas.

In 2016, officials found a modified van with a 9-foot air cannon near Douglas. They said the cannon could have been built to shoot drugs across the border, authorities said.

In 2011, a catapult was discovered near Narco.

