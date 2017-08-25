96-pound marijuana bundle launched over Arizona border

Federal officials said a 96-pound marijuana bundle was launched over the border near Douglas Wednesday night.
More than 42 pounds of cocaine were found in the vehicle of a man from Los Angeles, CA by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.
Documents obtained from Pima County Superior Court show what led a former University of Arizona swimmer to file a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.
Last week U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales arrested four people and seized approximately $658,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine.
The Victim Services Division volunteer advocates often are at heinous crime scenes, going unnoticed among the officers and detectives.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.
