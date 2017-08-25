TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Aug 25-27)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. JOB FAIR FOR NIGHTFALL AT OLD TUCSON

Fall is just around the corner and many Tucsonans know that means Nightfall at Old Tucson.

Old Tucson is holding a hiring fair for Nightfall 2017 and its 2017-2018 operating season.

The job fair starts at 4 p.m. at Old Tucson.

201 S Kinney Rd, Tucson, Arizona 85735

Application and more info: http://bit.ly/2wbdY7V

2. PACC BIG TOP TENT ADOPTION EVENT

Pima Animal Care Center is holding a "Big Top Tent" adoption event this weekend, from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27, to help make room for incoming pets.

PACC will be offering reduced adoption fees - $10 for adult pets (cats and dogs) and $20 for puppies and kittens.

PACC’s shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Road is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

More info: http://bit.ly/2gd3OzC

3. BEANIE BOWL: MEET THE WILDCATS

Meet the Wildcats football team, get autographs, and even buy tickets for the upcoming season at the Beanie Bowl.

Beanie Bowl is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Admission is free.

More info: http://bit.ly/2iwWq2N



SATURDAY

1. CREATURES OF THE NIGHT! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Learn about the desert's nocturnal residents, sip on a "George the Lion" cocktail, and enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Cool Summer Nights is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37

2. DIVE IN WITH "MOANA" - FREE MOVIE

Enjoy the pool and a free movie at the UA Campus Rec Center from 7 to 10 p.m.

Water games start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Complimentary popcorn will be provided by Eegees.

More information on Facebook: click here

3. SAGUARO SUNSET SERENATA

TEP has partnered with Chicanos por la Causa and Saguaro National Park West to present Saguaro Sunset Serenata, free music under the stars in celebration of TEP's 125th anniversary.

The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Saguaro National Park West Visitor's Center.

Due to limited parking at the Visitor Center, interested attendees are asked to carpool to the park, if possible, and are asked to reserve their spot by calling (520) 733-5158. Designated parking spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information: http://bit.ly/2vwehbo



SUNDAY

1. FREE DAY AT MOCA

Free admission to MOCA every last Sunday of the month from 12:00PM - 5:00PM

Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson 265 S Church Ave. 624-5019

More information: http://bit.ly/2wbswUV

2. APPLE ANNIE'S ORCHARD: APPLE & CHILI EVENT

Get ready for some sweet treats and family fun at Apple Annie's Orchard!





Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the Apple Harvest Celebration and Green Chili Roast happening this weekend!

Schedule and more info: http://bit.ly/2dS0Y0o

3. YOGA IN THE PARK

Take a FREE yoga class in Reid Park every Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

This is an all-levels class and everyone is welcome.

Location: Near Ramada 18

A donation is recommended

