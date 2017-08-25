CDO football game moved to Amphi High School

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

A lightning strike has forced Canyon del Oro's football team to move its football game to Amphitheater High School on Friday, Aug. 25.

The game against Phoenix Shadow Mountain is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Friedli Field, 125 W. Yavapai Road, near West Prince and North Oracle roads.

According to a CDO news release, a lightning strike on Wednesday night, Aug. 23, knocked out a transformer.

A spokeswoman for Amphitheater Public Schools said the strike caused electrical issues affecting the scoreboard and stadium lighting at Canyon del Oro.

MORE: Overtime - high school football!

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.