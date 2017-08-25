Tucson man sentenced in crash that killed cyclists

The man who killed two bicyclists and injured three others in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson last year was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.

Brian Lynch, who pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault/DUI and one count of endangerment, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years. Once released, he will be on probation for five years and have to attend drug rehab.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

Lynch was arrested on March 3, 2016, after the crash that killed Clare Rhoades and Kenneth Vieira.

The cyclists were part of a group of seniors from New Mexico vacationing in Tucson.

Authorities said Lynch admitted to smoking marijuana and using meth the day before and morning of the accident.

READ MORE: Driver, victims identified in deadly accident I Newly released 911 calls, incident reports shed light on crash I Widow speaks out on plea deal for man charged in killing her husband

Lynch allegedly told deputies that just seconds before the accident he experienced a “head rush.” He said he went to put his head down to shake it off and when he looked back up he struck the cyclists.

He claimed there was nothing he could have done to avoid it.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.