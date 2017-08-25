Caregiver indicted, accused of kidnapping patient

A Tucson woman has been indicted on kidnapping, theft, and vulnerable adult abuse charges in Pima County, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

According to an AGO news release, US Marshals arrested Christy A. Randolph in Deltona, FL, on July 27. She was found with the alleged victim, 68-year-old David Read, who had been reported missing on July 20 in Tucson.

Randolph allegedly stole more than $10,000 while she was working as Read's caregiver, and moved him to Florida without permission.

Read, who requires assistance with daily tasks, was found unharmed and is currently in the care of a relative.

Christy A. Randolph Indictment by Tucson News Now on Scribd

