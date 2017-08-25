THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: KOLD remains committed to staying on DIRECTV

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

In one of my most recent THINK ABOUT IT commentaries, I made a commitment to keep DIRECT TV viewers informed about ongoing negotiations to keep KOLD on their system.

We continue to work with them, but as of yet, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep this channel on their lineup after August 31.

It wouldn’t be the first time DIRECT TV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DIRECT TV has dropped local channels from their line up 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DIRECT TV keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100% of your bill every single month to DIRECT TV. Why should YOU have to worry about losing KOLD?

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and continue to keep you the viewer informed.

You can always locate information on this situation at www.ourlocalcommitment.com.

And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, online at www.tucsonnewsnow.com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku and we’re also available through other local providers.

