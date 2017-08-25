Pima Co. to host Joint Warrant Resolution Court event

All Tucson area courts will be participating in a Warrant Resolution Court event this weekend, it is a chance for anyone resolve an active warrant, or other pending court issues.
The man who killed two bicyclists and injured three others in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson last year was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.
Christy A. Randolph was indicted on kidnapping, theft, and vulnerable adult abuse charges in Pima County, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.
Federal officials said a 96-pound marijuana bundle was launched over the border near Douglas Wednesday night.
More than 42 pounds of cocaine were found in the vehicle of a man from Los Angeles, CA by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
This trick could save you from food poisoning.
Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.
