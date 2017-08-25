Pima Co. to host Joint Warrant Resolution Court event

All Tucson area courts will be participating in a Warrant Resolution Court event this weekend, it is a chance for anyone resolve an active warrant, or other pending court issues.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at 240 North Stone Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome or call us in advance at (520) 724-3171 to schedule your appointment.

Judges and staff from the following courts will participate in the Joint Warrant Resolution Court Event:

Pima County Justice Court

Green Valley Justice Court

Marana Municipal Court

Oro Valley Magistrate Court

Sahuarita Municipal Court

South Tucson City Court

Tucson City Court

Customer service windows will be available to assist those who owe court fees and fines. Assistance for setting up payment plans or re-establishing a payment plan already in place will also be available.

Walk-ins are welcome or call us in advance at (520) 724-3171 to schedule your appointment.

Not able to make it Saturday, there are three more chances to resolve warrants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

September 12 October 10 November 28

In past Warrant Resolution Court Events, the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court has quashed over 1,000 warrants and lifted defaults on more than 650 driver’s licenses.

Para ver información sobre anuncios es español, oprima aquí.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.