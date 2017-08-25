Marana police investigating armed robbery

The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center that happened shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

According to Lt. Tim Brunenkant, with the Marana Police Department, the suspect pointed a hand gun at employees and demanded cash. He took the money and ran out.

The suspect is described as white, 6-feet-2 to 6-feet-4, with a heavy build weighing between 275-300 pounds, he was wearing a camouflage bandanna over his face and a black hat. He was driving an older model 4-door grey Hyundai.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-Crime.

There were customers inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

