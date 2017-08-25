Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio - Tucson News Now

Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

By Tucson News Now Staff
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The White House announced the move on Friday, Aug. 25.

Trump's decision was met with condemnation from some and appreciation from others.

[READ MORE: Arpaio pardon would refute key theme in immigration debate]

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court last month, the culmination of a federal trial that was years in the making.

The judge found Arpaio disobeyed a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. The judge later found his officers were racially profiling Latinos.

[READ MORE: GUILTY: Judge rules in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal contempt case]

During his rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday night, Trump said he didn't want to pardon Arpaio because he didn't want "to cause any controversy."

Trump said he was found guilty of criminal contempt for "just doing his job."

He added, "I think he's going to be just fine."

