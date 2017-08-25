Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.

After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The White House announced the move on Friday, Aug. 25.

Trump's decision was met with condemnation from some and appreciation from others.

Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon. His whole life he has acted with the liberty of being above the law. Now Trump proves that right. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) August 26, 2017

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump so glad you #pardoned @RealSheriffJoe - a patriot who did the job the Feds refused to do #StopIllegalImmigration pic.twitter.com/RlNm0Hr3b9 — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 26, 2017

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court last month, the culmination of a federal trial that was years in the making.

The judge found Arpaio disobeyed a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. The judge later found his officers were racially profiling Latinos.

During his rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday night, Trump said he didn't want to pardon Arpaio because he didn't want "to cause any controversy."

Trump said he was found guilty of criminal contempt for "just doing his job."

He added, "I think he's going to be just fine."

