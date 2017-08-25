Brian Lynch sentenced for cyclist deaths

The man who killed two bicyclists and injured three others in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson last year was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.
This afternoon in Pima County Superior Court was an emotional day for both parties.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel on the southeast side of Tucson last week.
The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway at Arizona Pavilions.
All Tucson area courts will be participating in a Warrant Resolution Court event this weekend, it is a chance for anyone resolve an active warrant, or other pending court issues.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
The ice giant Uranus likely harbors the massive heat and pressure required to convert carbon atoms into diamonds.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
