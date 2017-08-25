Brian Lynch sentenced for cyclist deaths

The man who killed two bicyclists and injured three others in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson last year was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.

This afternoon at the Pima County Superior Court was an emotional day for both parties, from a deadly cycling crash that happened March, 2016.



Judge James Marner sentenced Brian Lynch to 10.5 years in prison, with an additional five years of probation, where he will have to go through a court ordered substance abuse program.



In March 2016, Lynch crashed into a group of cyclists at La Canada and Hardy. He killed Kenneth Vieira and Clare Rhodes, while another cyclist was severely injured. Police reports show that at the time of the crash, Lynch tested positive for meth.



On Friday in court we heard from the family of Vieira. Two of his sons spoke about the loss of their father. They said he was a family man and loved cycling.



Clare Rhoades, was the other cyclist killed in the crash. Her son Justin Rhoades spoke about the loss of his mom in court. He said, it was a difficult situation because he’s a federal prosecutor in Los Angles, dealing with violent criminals every day.



Lynch was the last person to talk in court today. He said, he learned a lot over the last year and a half in jail. He also told the families that he was sorry for his actions.



On Thursday, Aug. 24 the families of Vieira and Judith Costlow who was injured in the crash, settled a civil lawsuit with Lynch and his former employer Scott Roofing.

We learned that the settlement was for $11 million.

