Arrest made in fatal stabbing on southwest side

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel on the southeast side of Tucson last week.
The Marana Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway at Arizona Pavilions.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
All Tucson area courts will be participating in a Warrant Resolution Court event this weekend, it is a chance for anyone resolve an active warrant, or other pending court issues.
The man who killed two bicyclists and injured three others in a crash on the northwest side of Tucson last year was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
