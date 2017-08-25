Arrest made in fatal stabbing on southwest side

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel on the southeast side of Tucson last week.

The Tucson Police Department said Marco Levonte Williams was arrested Thursday, Aug. 24, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The TPD said Williams stabbed Jeremy Broussard, 36, during an altercation in the parking lot of a motel in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

Williams, 32, was near his home and the TPD said evidence was recovered from the home.

