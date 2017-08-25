Crash closes east, westbound Drexel Road from Country Club to Tucson Boulevard

The area could be closed for the next five hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
The area could be closed for the next five hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Pima County road conditions as of 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22.
Pima County road conditions as of 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22.
President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.
President Trump is holding his rally today in downtown Phoenix today and that means drivers can expect some road closures.
"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.
"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.
A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift and the project will go on at the same time as the work on Ina Road.
A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift and the project will go on at the same time as the work on Ina Road.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it heads for landfall in Texas tonight.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
The ice giant Uranus likely harbors the massive heat and pressure required to convert carbon atoms into diamonds.
The ice giant Uranus likely harbors the massive heat and pressure required to convert carbon atoms into diamonds.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.