Crash closes east, westbound Drexel Road from Country Club to Tucson Boulevard

A crash has closed Drexel Road in both directions, from Country Club to Tucson Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The area could be closed for the next five hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

