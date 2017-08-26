Pima Co. Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation in need of volunteer trail stewards

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteer trail stewards.

Do you like to hike the trails around Pima County? This might be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

Trail stewards, volunteers if you will, will be assigned trails and will monitor them two to three times a year. NRPR will supply the tools so that volunteers can do this.

“When you do the work is up to you, but we do need the assessments done now -- in late summer/early fall and in late spring,” Flint explained in a recent news release.

Trail stewards can assist on their own time instead of having to coordinate with one of the trail programs, according to the NRPR release. The work consists mainly of assessing trails, cleaning drainage areas and vegetation control.

Currently, NRPR could use one more steward at Sweetwater Preserve, and several in Tucson Mountain Park and for the Robles Pass trails.

New "job" openings will become available when the Enchanted Hills and Painted Hills trail systems are completed.

To volunteer, call 520-724-5000 and ask for Mark Flint with the Trail Stewards Program.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.