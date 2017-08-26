NWFD crews rescue family pet from house fire

Crews with the Northwest Fire District responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of West Schafer Drive on Friday, Aug. 25 around 5:17 p.m., after receiving a call from a neighbor that they saw smoke.

According to NWFD, firefighters arrived within five minutes of the call to find light smoke coming from the home. They entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen. Crews quickly put out the fire, containing it to the kitchen.

Firefighters found the dog inside the home, according to a NWFD release. It was returned to its owners, who were not home at the time of the fire, but arrived shortly after NWFD did. They received calls from neighbors that their home was on fire.

No estimate on the cost of the damage, and the NWFD Community Assistance Team will be working with the Red Cross to assist the homeowners, if needed.

