Mixed reaction to pardon of former Maricopa Co. Sheriff Joe Arpaio

The high school football season in kicks into high gear this week with 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Tucson High Magnet School played their home opener against Mountain Ridge Friday night. Their home opener, however, wasn't on their home field.
The area is expected to be closed for the next five hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
There is mixed reaction to the news of Joe Arpaio's pardon across Arizona and the country. He was given the nick-name "America's toughest sheriff" in part because of his stance on illegal immigration. It's that stance that also got him in trouble with the law.
Crews with the Northwest Fire District responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of West Schafer Drive on Friday, Aug. 25 around 5:17 p.m., after receiving a call from a neighbor that they saw smoke.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
