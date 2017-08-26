Damaged field doesn't stop Tucson High football fans from showing support

Tucson High Magnet School played their home opener against Mountain Ridge Friday night, however it wasn't on their home field.

The football field is still damaged after it flooded during heavy monsoon storms last month, and now games will be held at Kino Sports Complex until the field is completely fixed.

Herman House, the director of interscholastics with the Tucson Unified School District said they don't know when the student athletes will be allowed back on the field.

"It's still up in the air. We really don't know. We know there's been talk about cleaning and talk about replacing but we still don't know right now what we have to do," House said.

But the change in venue didn't stop fans from showing their support.

Manny Bracamonte, a parent, said he remembers seeing a picture of the flooded football field.

"It looked like something in the Midwest with all the floods and everything so it was kind of shocking," he said.

Bracamonte said he wasn't sure what to expect when he showed up to watch his son Jacob play Friday night.



"It's unbelievable for the circumstances I think you know Tucson high, the fans the parent, showed a lot of spirit and unity and wow it's nice."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.