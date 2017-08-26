OVERTIME: Cholla blanks Amphi 50-0

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

The Panthers are playing this season in memory of longtime head coach Vern Friedli.

Cholla defensive coordinator Shawn Wasson talks with his players during a time out of the Cholla's 50-0 win over Amphi.

Cholla quarterback Jordan Porter scored three first half touchdowns and the Chargers never looked back on their way to a 50-0 home opening win over Amphi.

The Chargers’ senior quarterback, who scored eight touchdowns in Week 0, ran for scores of a seven, three and 44 yards to stake Cholla (2-0) to the early advantage.

Porter didn’t get eight touchdowns against Amphi but he did get six.

He finished the night 9-of-15 for 208 yards with the two touchdown passes. Porter ran for 179 more yards on ten carries with four scores.

The game ended a streak of three straight games in which the Chargers quarterback had thrown for 400 or more yards.

Devin Stubblefield had five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown while AJ Blair had the other scoring reception to go along with 80 yards on three catches.

It was a night when their defense absolutely dominated led by senior linebacker Christian Villascusa.

Amphi sophomore free safety Kevin Silva had a pair of interceptions for the Panthers (0-1) who lost a ton of seniors of their division championship playoff team from a year ago.

Cholla has won two games to start the season coming off a 2016 campaign in which they finished 1-9.

The assignment gets tougher for Ryan Scherling’s crew in Week 2 as they travel to face Catalina Foothills.

Amphi returns home next week for the Battle of Prince Road with Flowing Wells.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.