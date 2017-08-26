Overtime game results in 0-0 tie for Arizona Soccer

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team tied UC Irvine 0-0 on Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium.

The Wildcats tallied 12 shots and held UCI to only three, but neither team was able to capitalize on their chances after 110 minutes of play.

Arizona is back in action on Friday, Sep. 1 in Tempe, Ariz. to take on the University of Central Florida at 4:00 p.m. MST.

You can read more about Friday night’s match at ArizonaWildcats.com.

