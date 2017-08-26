Fatal vehicle collision closes part of Greasewood Road

Tucson Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman. The crash has closed Greasewood Road, from Speedway to Anklam, on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tucson High Magnet School played their home opener against Mountain Ridge Friday night. Their home opener, however, wasn't on their home field.
The high school football season in kicks into high gear this week with 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The area is expected to be closed for the next five hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
There is mixed reaction to the news of Joe Arpaio's pardon across Arizona and the country. He was given the nick-name "America's toughest sheriff" in part because of his stance on illegal immigration. It's that stance that also got him in trouble with the law.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
