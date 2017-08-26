Fatal vehicle collision closes part of Greasewood Road - Tucson News Now

Fatal vehicle collision closes part of Greasewood Road

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman. 

The crash has closed Greasewood Road, from Speedway to Anklam, on Saturday, Aug. 26. 

No further details have been released. 

We will have more information when it is available.

