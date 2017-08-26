Bench dedicated in honor of 6-month-old abused, killed

It was a small group, honoring a small child, who made a big impact. You could see it in the words now visible to a whole park on the northwest side of Tucson.



"You have left your imprint on so many hearts," the text reads on the park bench.



"It's real life. People need to be aware of what's going on. Watch out for signs of abuse. So that it doesn't get this far," said Rose Silvestre, the creator of the Justice For Baby Wyllow Group.



Wyllow Brewer never made it to her first birthday. Tucson News Now has been following the case of the 6-month-old girl, and her alleged abuse, ever since her death in February 2017.



On Saturday, August 26, there was a new, somber development from outside the courtroom, when the memorial bench was dedicated in her honor.

The autopsy report, which was released Friday, April 14, by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, said Wyllow died from an infection brought on by blunt force injuries. She was also malnourished, which was listed as a serious contributing factor in her death.



Four people have been charged in connection with her death, including her mother, Kylie Marie Brewer. Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., Kaylie Ryan Gossett and Brianna Raidy are all facing charges of murder and felony child abuse charges.



Authorities have said all four suspects gave different versions of what happened to Wyllow.



While those four are on trial, it's the community who is crying.



"We couldn't have done this without Tucson, and the Justice For Baby Wyllow group. Thank you guys for supporting her, and just keeping her name alive," Silvestre said while crying. "She deserves this. She deserves something like this all along. She didn't deserve to die."



Those who never knew the child, like Silvestre, now want justice. The word 'justice' was visible to the whole park Saturday, printed on Silvestre's shirt, along with her fellow group organizers.

They say those who know what went wrong need to take responsibility.



"Someone knows something," they said.



"And nobody is defending Wyllow," Silvestre said. "Except for strangers."



Wyllow would have been 1 year old on August 16, 2017.



According to the organizers who helped gather donations for the memorial bench, none of Wyllow's immediate family members or relatives attended the bench dedication.

