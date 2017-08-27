Popular Mt. Lemmon campground vandalized with graffiti - Tucson News Now

Popular Mt. Lemmon campground vandalized with graffiti

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
The vandalized is suspected to have shown up late Friday night or early Saturday morning (Source: Tucson News Now).
The graffiti covered various parts of the Molino Basin recreation area (Source: Tucson News Now).
Some of the graffiti contained offensive, threatening language (Source: Tucson News Now).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.

The graffiti is on the bathroom building at the Molino Basin Campground. The words “death to whites” is spray painted on one of the walls.

“Black Lives Matter” is written on the bathroom door. Next to that, the letters “KKK” are written on the door with an x over it.

There is profanity written about President Trump on the ground. On another wall there is a death threat to police officers.

On the campground information sign there are obscenities written against white people. This is near Mile Marker 5 on Mt. Lemmon Highway at the entrance to Molino Basin. 

Tucson News Now talked with the Coronado National Forest Service on Saturday night. Heidi Schewel, spokeswoman with the US Forest Service told us they are working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to investigate this.

They believe the suspect vandalized this campground late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Their crew will be out in the next few days to get it cleaned up.

Schewel said the suspect who caused this damage to government property could face up to a $5,000 dollar fine and or 6 months in prison. If you have any information call 520-388—8300 or 88 CRIME.

