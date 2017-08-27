Popular Mt. Lemmon campground vandalized with graffiti

A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.
A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.
The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.
The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.
Tucson Police Department detectives said one driver is dead, another one seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday morning, Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
Tucson Police Department detectives said one driver is dead, another one seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday morning, Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
It was a small group, honoring a small child, who made a big impact. You could see it in the words now visible to a whole park on the northwest side of Tucson.
It was a small group, honoring a small child, who made a big impact. You could see it in the words now visible to a whole park on the northwest side of Tucson.
Tucson Police Department detectives have identified a man killed in a pedestrian crash on Friday, Aug. 25, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
Tucson Police Department detectives have identified a man killed in a pedestrian crash on Friday, Aug. 25, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.