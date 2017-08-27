Attic fire displaces family on Tucson's west side - Tucson News Now

Attic fire displaces family on Tucson's west side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Firefighters found the source of the flames in the attic (Source: TFD). Firefighters found the source of the flames in the attic (Source: TFD).
Crews had the fire under control in about ten minutes (Source: TFD). Crews had the fire under control in about ten minutes (Source: TFD).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night.

Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.

It stated that nobody was home at the time. 

Firefighters had the flames burning in the home's attic under control in roughly 10 minutes, according to the release.

Two adults and three children will be staying with family. All of their pets escaped the home safely.

The cause of the fire was ruled an electrical issue, according to the release.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Attic fire displaces family on Tucson's west side

    Attic fire displaces family on Tucson's west side

    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-08-27 05:56:57 GMT
    Firefighters found the source of the flames in the attic (Source: TFD).Firefighters found the source of the flames in the attic (Source: TFD).

    A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.

    A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.

  • Popular Mt. Lemmon campground vandalized with graffiti

    Popular Mt. Lemmon campground vandalized with graffiti

    Sunday, August 27 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-08-27 05:39:38 GMT
    The vandalized is suspected to have shown up late Friday night or early Saturday morning (Source: Tucson News Now).The vandalized is suspected to have shown up late Friday night or early Saturday morning (Source: Tucson News Now).

    The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.

    The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.

  • UPDATE: One driver dead, another seriously injured after head-on collision Saturday

    Fatal vehicle collision closes part of Greasewood Road

    Saturday, August 26 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-08-27 00:20:56 GMT
    (Source: TPD)(Source: TPD)

    Tucson Police Department detectives said one driver is dead, another one seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday morning, Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman. 

    Tucson Police Department detectives said one driver is dead, another one seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday morning, Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Ghostly image on security video stuns family

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:29:31 GMT

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

    "As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."

  • Police boost patrols around home of $758.7M Powerball winner

    Police boost patrols around home of $758.7M Powerball winner

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:00:42 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-08-26 15:00:48 GMT
    The ex-husband of the woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize was killed last year in a hit-and-run.
    The ex-husband of the woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize was killed last year in a hit-and-run.

  • 7 family members hit by car

    7 family members hit by car

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:05:39 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:07:08 GMT

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

    Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.

Powered by Frankly