Attic fire displaces family on Tucson's west side

A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night.

Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.

It stated that nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters had the flames burning in the home's attic under control in roughly 10 minutes, according to the release.

Two adults and three children will be staying with family. All of their pets escaped the home safely.

The cause of the fire was ruled an electrical issue, according to the release.

