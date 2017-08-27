Hayes knows only 100 miles per hour

UA sophomore safety Isaiah Hayes talks about life off the football field and his friend, rapper District 21.

Isaiah Hayes is the son of eight-year NFL safety Chris Hayes (Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

If there’s a room in the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility where you don’t want to fall behind it must be the safeties room.

There’s a ton of talent through all the grade classes.

Sophomore Isaiah Hayes started seven of the 11 games he played last season at free safety. He finished sixth on the team in tackles (38).

But an injured shoulder slowed him in Fall Camp and Arizona has seen the emergence of redshirt freshman Jarrius Wallace and incoming freshmen Troy Young an Scottie Young at the position.

The unit is led by veterans Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Jarvis McCall.

Pro Football Focus ranked Flannigan-Fowles as the top playmaking safety in the Pac-12 Conference.

Chacoa Ulloa and Tristan Cooper, like Hayes, also played as true freshman last season.

The sophomore is the son of Chris Hayes, a Washington State defensive back, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Our David Kelly sat down with Hayes to delve deeper into his background as an NFL son.

