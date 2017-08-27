Hayes knows only 100 miles per hour

UA sophomore safety Isaiah Hayes talks about life off the football field and his friend, rapper District 21.
Isaiah Hayes has some catching up to do after an injured during Fall Camp limited his on-field preparation.
#24 Arizona Volleyball beats East Tennessee State but falls to host Lipscomb.
The Wildcats tallied 12 shots and held UCI to only three, but neither team was able to capitalize on their chances after 110 minutes of play.
Twenty-fourth-ranked Arizona volleyball heads to Music City to start the 2017 campaign.
Documents obtained from Pima County Superior Court show what led a former University of Arizona swimmer to file a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents.
