Pima Aztecs roundup

The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.
Isaiah Hayes has some catching up to do after an injured during Fall Camp limited his on-field preparation.
Isaiah Hayes has some catching up to do after an injured during Fall Camp limited his on-field preparation.
It was a good day on the pitch for the PCC soccer teams and a bad day for football and volleyball.
It was a good day on the pitch for the PCC soccer teams and a bad day for football and volleyball.
#24 Arizona Volleyball beats East Tennessee State but falls to host Lipscomb.
#24 Arizona Volleyball beats East Tennessee State but falls to host Lipscomb.
A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner, and that was enough for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.
A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner, and that was enough for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 2-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night.