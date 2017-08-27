Pima Aztecs roundup

The Pima Community College football team (0-1) opened the 2017 season on Saturday with a 57-3 loss at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX.

The Aztecs had five turnovers for the game.

Pima will play their home opener on Saturday against Soul Patrol at Kino North Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled to be at 7:00 p.m.

On the pitch the PCC 13th ranked men’s soccer team (2-0, 2-0 in ACCAC) defeated South Mountain Community College 8-0 earning their second straight shutout win to open the season.

The Aztecs produced eight different goal scorers while sophomore Chris Cooper (University HS) finished with three assists.

Pima College plays at Phoenix College on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. This will be the first time the teams have met since the Region I, Division I championship game last season that ended in a fight between the sides.

The incident cost the Aztecs a chance to play in the National Tournament.

The 20th ranked PCC women’s soccer team (1-1, 1-1 in ACCAC) roared passed South Mountain Community College 4-2 on Saturday in Phoenix.

Sophomore Jahmonique Smith (Cienega HS) sophomore Alexis Hernandez (Ironwood Ridge HS), freshman Paola Rueda-Flores (Nogales HS) and freshman Marissa Cordero scored goals for Pima.

The Aztecs will be back on road on Tuesday when they play at Phoenix College at 4:30 p.m.

And finally the Pima Community College volleyball team (0-4) dropped its final two matches to close out the New Mexico Military Institute Classic Tournament on Saturday.

Freshman Kaitlin Schmich (Mountain View HS) finished the day with 24 kills and 13 digs. Sophomore Victoria Davis (Sahuaro HS) had 18 kills and 28 digs.

The Aztecs begin ACCAC conference play on Wednesday at Glendale Community College at 7:00 p.m.

