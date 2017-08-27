WATCH: Sheriff's Deputies in Houston rescue stranded truck driver from flood water

An incredible scene in Houston as a news crew captures a rescue live on camera.

KHOU, a sister station in Houston, TX, posted the dramatic rescue video to it's Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 27. In it you see a couple of Sheriff's Deputies approach a stranded 18-wheeler on a small motor boat and pull out a man stuck inside.

Hurricane Harvey has left catastrophic flooding in Houston and latest reports say some areas could get up to 40 inches of rain.

