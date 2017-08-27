HARVEY: Local Red Cross volunteers heading to Texas to help in disaster relief

Keith Morin, a Tucson area Red Cross volunteer is heading to Texas to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: Mike Sagara, Public Information Officer for Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter.).

Steve Komerska, a Tucson area Red Cross volunteer is heading to Texas to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Two volunteers from the Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter are heading to Texas to help people affected by tropical storm Harvey.

Keith Morin and Steve Komerska from Tucson will be flying to Dallas on Sunday, as the Houston airport has canceled most flights, according to Mike Sagara, Public Information Officer for Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter.

"I didn't sign up with the Red Cross to stay at home. I want to go and help people wherever they are," Komerska said.

This is the first disaster relief operation for both Komerska and Morin, Sagara said.

They expect to be on the assignment for 2 weeks.

