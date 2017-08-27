HARVEY: Local Red Cross volunteers heading to Texas to help in disaster relief

Two volunteers from the Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter are heading to Texas to help people affected by tropical storm Harvey.
An incredible scene in Houston as a news crew captures a rescue live on camera.
A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.
The Coronado National Forest Service is investigating offensive graffiti scrawled all over a popular campground on Mt. Lemmon.
Tucson Police Department detectives said one driver is dead, another one seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday morning, Aug. 26, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
