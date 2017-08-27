Public looks for link between diseases and south side contamination

Health officials worked to keep people informed during a Community Teach-In on Sunday afternoon, August 27.
Volunteers from the Red Cross Southern AZ Chapter are heading to Texas to help people affected by tropical storm Harvey.
The National Hurricane Center says Harvey continues to cause "catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.".
An incredible scene in Houston as a news crew captures a rescue live on camera.
A family cannot return to their home on Tucson's southwest side because of a fire Saturday night. Crews from Tucson Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a home on Ajo Way east of Mission Road in the in five minutes, according to a release from the department.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
