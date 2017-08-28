UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot

Officers were able to get a reported riot under control at the prison in Douglas.

Two groups of inmates were involved in the large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Wilder could not specify how many inmates were involved in the fight, but did say tactical response teams were used to restore order. It took about an hour for officers to get the fight under control. The inmates are now being compliant, Wilder said.

Four correctional officers were assaulted while trying to break up the riot and were injured. Wilder explained that their injuries were non-life threatening and they were treated at the scene.

Five inmates had been sent to the hospital, according to Wilder, as of 10:15 Sunday night. He could not provide details on the severity of their injuries. Other inmates were also treated at the prison.

Wilder would not specify the motivation behind the fight, and said the Arizona Department of Corrections is still investigating why it started.

Wilder explained that the inmate-on-inmate fight occurred in the Mojave Unit of the Douglas Prison. He said that is a "medium custody unit," a dormitory-style facility where the inmates have free access to the yard in the evening hours.

Those units are secure. As of 10:00 Sunday night, inmates were still in the yard and being processed by correctional officers to get them back into their units.

Per protocol, the unit is locked down until further notice, Wilder said. No perimeter breaches occurred.

ORIGINAL (8:55 p.m.) -- Law enforcement officials and emergency crews are responding to the prison in Douglas after a report of a riot.

According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, his deputies are responding to assist the prison guards at the facility on Highway 191. Dannels said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is also responding to the prison to treat people with injuries.

Sheriff Dannels told Tucson News Now that two separate prison yards were involved in the riot around 7:55 p.m. Sunday, August 27.

The Douglas Police Department called for help at the facility, saying it appeared that "some of the inmates were on the roof of a building and throwing rocks at vehicles approaching the prison," a news release stated.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reportedly responded and established a perimeter around the prison. The Douglas Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and US Border Patrol are also at the facility, according to the news release.

Sheriff Dannels could not explain further about the extent of injuries, how many prisoners were involved, or if there were any guards injured.

The state prison in Douglas is run by the Arizona Department of Corrections. Our calls to their administration went unanswered late Sunday night.

We called the prison in Douglas, but were quickly told that they were dealing with an "emergency" and were unable to comment further.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when we get more information.