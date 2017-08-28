NCAAVB: Arizona sweeps Middle Tennessee to close out opening weekend

Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball ended the LUV Invitational in dominant fashion, sweeping Middle Tennessee on Sunday (25-13, 25-18, 25-7)

The Wildcats finish the LUV (Lipscomb University Volleyball) Invitational 2-1.

Jade Turner had six kills on eight error-free swings (.750) to go along with four blocks.

The Cats outhit Middle Tennessee .408 to -.068 in the match.

Arizona returns home to host the Cactus Classic in next weekend's home-opening tournament.

UA will welcome Eastern Kentucky, Grand Canyon and Radford for the two-day event at McKale Center, Sept. 1-2.

The Cats open the weekend vs. Eastern Kentucky at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

