Maintenance Supervisor: 'heaviest' monsoon in years causes major street damage

Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.

“It’s been one of the heaviest events that I can remember in a long time. We have had a lot of water in areas that I can remember that has really done a lot of damage to our streets,” Bonn explained.

So far this monsoon 8.41 inches of rain has fallen at the Tucson International Airport. According to the National Weather Service, Tucson got 7.4 inches of rain in 2016 and 6.63 inches in 2015.

All the wet weather this season, has made it difficult for city road crews to keep up with damaged streets.

“There is always a chance that there could be some flooding and someone could go down a wash, there’s always that chance. We try to maintain everything to make it safe, but there’s always that chance. Whenever you have water you don’t know what it is going to do,” Bonn said.

Last week, Bonn and his crew started new, longer shifts to meet the demands. They are working four 10-hour shifts.

Officially, monsoon is from June 15th through September 30.

