TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

1. UPDATE: Officers, inmates injured during Douglas prison riot

Officers were able to get a reported riot under control at the prison in Douglas.

Two groups of inmates were involved in the large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Wilder could not specify how many inmates were involved in the fight, but did say tactical response teams were used to restore order.

2. Public looks for link between diseases and south side contamination

Health officials worked to keep people informed during a Community Teach-In on Sunday afternoon, August 27.

Experts fielded questions about past contamination of groundwater on Tucson’s south side, as the public expressed their health concerns.

"Our technique and our ability to detect very, very small levels of contamination continues to improve every day," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County's Chief Medical Officer.

Panels of experts were lined up during various forums inside the Pima County Herbert K. Abrams Public Health Center on the south side of Tucson. Speakers included representatives from Tucson Water and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

3. Local Red Cross volunteers heading to Texas to help with Harvey

Across Southern Arizona, a dozen Red Cross volunteers are springing into action to help with Hurricane Harvey.

“They’re standing there in pajamas with no shoes. Where do you turn?” said Dale Ireland, volunteer with the Red Cross.

Homes are destroyed. Cars are stalled out in flooded streets. There have been hundreds of heroic rescues taking place around Houston as the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey continue to rise.

Red Cross volunteer and Tucsonan, Dale Ireland, is preparing to deploy to Texas where he’ll work to assess the damage.

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona have a new home.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild cut the ribbon on Saturday for the official opening of the 'Angel Charity Place for Girls.'

It cost $2.7 million for the new building and a re-design of their existing campus on Broadway and Columbus.

The CEO told Tucson News Now it's all thanks to a mix of individual scout and troop donations, as well as foundation and community donations.

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will mostly sunny with a high of 103 degrees in Tucson.

Isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible.

