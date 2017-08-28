How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.
Health officials worked to keep people informed during a Community Teach-In on Sunday afternoon, August 27.
Health officials worked to keep people informed during a Community Teach-In on Sunday afternoon, August 27. Experts fielded questions about past past contamination of groundwater on Tucson’s south side, as the public expressed their health concerns.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
