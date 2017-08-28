How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - Tucson News Now

How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The American Red Cross is deploying thousands of volunteers from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.

The Red Cross depends on donations to fulfill its mission.

You can donate at www.redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

