How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

The American Red Cross is deploying thousands of volunteers from all over the country to provide relief after Hurricane Harvey, but you don't have to be a volunteer to help out.

The Red Cross depends on donations to fulfill its mission.

You can donate at www.redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

