Teenager missing in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Teenager missing in Tucson

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Alyssa Anderson, 16 (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) Alyssa Anderson, 16 (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen.

Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016.

She was last seen in Tucson.

Anderson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Tucson police at 520-791-4444.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Teenager missing in Tucson

    Teenager missing in Tucson

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:28:25 GMT
    Alyssa Anderson, 16 (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)Alyssa Anderson, 16 (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

    The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016. She was last seen in Tucson.

    The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016. She was last seen in Tucson.

  • UPDATE: 6 officers, 15 inmates injured during Douglas prison fight

    UPDATE: 6 officers, 15 inmates injured during Douglas prison fight

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:44:52 GMT
    Source: Arizona Department of CorrectionsSource: Arizona Department of Corrections

    Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

    Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

  • KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

    KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:34:35 GMT
    (Source: American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter)(Source: American Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter)

    KOLD is holding a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.

    KOLD is holding a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly