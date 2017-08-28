Teenager missing in Tucson

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016. She was last seen in Tucson.
Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
KOLD is holding a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
The restaurant manager says the children didn't find a rat but instead a wadded-up piece of parchment paper.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
