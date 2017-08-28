Teenager missing in Tucson

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen.

Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016.

She was last seen in Tucson.

Anderson is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Tucson police at 520-791-4444.

